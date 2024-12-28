x
HYDRA redefining real estate sector, claims AV Ranganath

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

Dy CM Pawan Kalyan: "There Are Many Problems Beyond Film Industry Issues"
Chandrababu's new year gift for 108 staff
HYDRA redefining real estate sector, claims AV Ranganath
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
Congress questions Kavitha's BC politics

HYDRA redefining real estate sector, claims AV Ranganath

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath claimed, HYDRA is redefining Hyderabad real estate sector, by streamlining the land maps, clearing encroachments, protecting Govt lands, water bodies and enlightening people about the rules and regulations relating to land registrations and constructions.

As 2024 is coming to an end, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath presented a progress report about the newly formed organization and also revealed the road map for 2025.

“HYDRA was formed in July 2024 with the mandate to protect Government lands, water bodies, clear illegal encroachments and also take up disaster relief works whenever needed. Within five months of formation, we have reclaimed about 200 acres of government land, which is a huge achievement,” said AV Ranganth highlighting HYDRA efforts.

“HYDRA limits extend upto ORR and about 35 percent of Telangana population fall under our limits. Therefore Govt has given us clear instructions and complete powers to act on encroachments and protect govt lands and lakes,” further said AV Ranganth.

“By acting on encroachments and illegal constructions, HYDRA is redefining Hyderabad real estate sector. Now even general public is aware of terms like ‘buffer zone’, ‘FTL’. Now they are being extra cautious while buying property. In this way, by driving people towards clear titles and weeding away unauthorized constructions and encroachments, HYDRA is redefining Hyderabad real estate sector,” explained AV Ranganath.

Saying that HYDRA will further step up its activities in 2025, AV Ranganath said, a dedicated Police Station will be set up by HYDRA. Ranganath added that the enforcement agency is also planning to set up an FM radio station and come up with a website and app to create awareness among people.

At a time when many are feeling that Hyderabad real estate sector is seeing a downturn, the claim of HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath assumes significance.

Do you agree with AV Ranganath’s claim that HYDRA is redefining Hyderabad real estate sector?

Pls share your opinion in the comments sections below.

MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
Crazy date needed for Prabhas' Raja Saab
Dhanush croons for Kubera

Dy CM Pawan Kalyan: "There Are Many Problems Beyond Film Industry Issues"
Chandrababu's new year gift for 108 staff
HYDRA redefining real estate sector, claims AV Ranganath
MAD Square: The electrifying track Swathi Reddy is a banger
Congress questions Kavitha's BC politics

Dy CM Pawan Kalyan: "There Are Many Problems Beyond Film Industry Issues"
Chandrababu's new year gift for 108 staff
HYDRA redefining real estate sector, claims AV Ranganath

