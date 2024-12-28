Chandrababu’s new year gift for 108 staff

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has decided to hike the salaries of 108 Emergency Ambulance services staff by Rs 4000 per month. This news comes as a new year gift for the health and medical department staff.

CM Chandrababu Naidu along with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav held a review of Health and Medical Department on Saturday. He took several key decisions in the meeting.

Here are some of the important decisions taken in the Health and Medical department review meeting:

From now onwards 108 and 104 services will be brought under a single service provider.

Jan Aushadi Centres will be opened in every mandal across the state.

Rs 4000 hike will be provided to all the staff of 108.

190 new 108 ambulances will be brought into service.

58 new Maha Prasthanam vehicles will be introduced into service.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to focus on preventive health care facilities, signing off the review.