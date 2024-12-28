Dy CM Pawan Kalyan: “There Are Many Problems Beyond Film Industry Issues”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed multiple concerns during his recent public appearance, including the Allu Arjun arrest controversy and a fake IPS officer incident.

During his visit to Kadapa RIMS hospital to meet injured MPDO Jawahar Babu from Galiveedu, reporters questioned Pawan Kalyan about the Allu Arjun arrest situation. The Deputy Chief Minister responded briefly, stating that while movie industry matters are important, there are more pressing issues facing the region that need attention. He emphasized that discussing such matters during a visit to an assault victim was inappropriate.

When asked about the fake IPS officer incident in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Kalyan emphasized that security responsibilities fall under the jurisdiction of the Intelligence department, Director General of Police (DGP), and Home Minister. He mentioned that his office has already brought this matter to the DGP’s attention, and he plans to discuss it personally with the DGP soon. Kalyan stated that his focus remains on his work, while the police leadership must handle security matters.

The hospital visit was briefly interrupted when some fans began chanting “OG OG OG” while Kalyan was addressing serious matters with the media. He expressed visible disappointment at this timing, directly addressing the fans and asking them to show better judgment about when to raise slogans. This incident highlighted the challenge of balancing his entertainment industry background with his current political responsibilities.

Despite his demanding political schedule, Pawan Kalyan continues to maintain his film commitments. He is currently working on “OG,” an action thriller directed by Sujeeth, and “Hari Hara Veera Mallu.” The former is being produced under DVV Entertainment with Danayya as producer. Pawan Kalyan has been carefully managing his time between political duties and film shoots, ensuring that ongoing productions proceed smoothly while fulfilling his responsibilities as AP Deputy Chief Minister.