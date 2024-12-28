x
Dhanush croons for Kubera

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

Dhanush croons for Kubera

Tamil actor Dhanush is multi-talented and he often tests his luck in directing and producing films. After the super success of Sir, he is looking for more and more Telugu films. He is shooting for Kubera, an action drama directed by Sekhar Kammula. The shoot of the film reached the final stages. We have some exclusive information about the film. Dhanush has recently lent his voice for a song in the film. That would be his introduction song in Kubera and it would be a different attempt.

The song has been recently recorded in Chennai under the supervision of Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics for the song. Kubera is a pan-Indian attempt and the film will feature Nagarjuna, Rashmika playing other important roles. The makers are in plans to release the film during summer next year. The first look teaser is quite impressive and Kubera is carrying good expectations.

