NTR in London and Mahesh Babu in Europe

2024 has come to an end and all the actors are in holiday mood and are in relaxation mode. NTR has completed a lengthy schedule of War 2 in Mumbai and he returned back to Hyderabad recently. The top actor is currently holidaying in London along with his family. He will ring off the New Year in and around London and he will return back post New Year celebrations. Superstar Mahesh Babu is fond of Europe and the top actor is holidaying in Europe. He has been spending time with his family in Germany and other countries of Europe enjoying the snowfall. Prabhas is on a break after he suffered and injury. He is expected to celebrate the New Year abroad. Several other actors are expected to jet off to foreign locations to spend their time with their family in this holiday break. Several shoots are given breaks as the actors are on holidays.