KCR gives counter to Jagan: Sanctions 3 DAs to TS employees

At a time when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is resorting to salary cuts and allowance cuts for government employees and pensioners in AP, the Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has sanctioned three pending DAs at a time.

KCR issued orders on Wednesday (today) sanctioning three DAs pending from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

Moreover, the DA has been increased from 7.28 per cent of basic pay to 17.29 per cent with monetary benefit from July 1, 2021 for employees and

pensioners.

The new DA will be paid from July 1, 2021 and all the previous DA arrears will be credited in the GPF accounts of employees and pensioners.

The Telangana government employees and pensioners are already drawing higher salaries over AP government employees since bifurcation of state in 2014.

KCR gave 30 per cent fitment to employees and pensioners from April 1, 2020 while Jagan gave just 23 per cent fitment.

But Jagan imposed drastic cuts in HRA and other allowances of employees and pensioners which resulted in AP government and employees getting a net fitment of just 14 per cent.

KCR did not impose any cuts in HRA or other allowances. With this, Telangana employees are considering themselves as luckier for working under Telangana government and expressing pity over their AP counterparts who are on agitation path demanding abolition of 23 per cent fitment and implement at least 27 per cent IR.