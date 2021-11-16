KCR gives new twist to TRS MLC candidates selection!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao proved yet again that he is unpredictable in political moves.

When KCR finalised the names of six MLC candidates from TRS for MLC elections under MLAs quota on Tuesday (today), it surprised not just TRS circles but entire political circles.

This is because KCR gave chance to two new faces who were never in the race seriously.

One is Banda Prakash and the other is P.Venkatrami Reddy.

Bandi Prakash is already a Rajya Sabha MP. He has four years tenure left as MP. Despite this, KCR has decided to make him MLC.

That means Bandi Prakash has to resign to his Rajya Sabha MP seat now and KCR wants to send some others to Rajya Sabha in his place.

The other one is P.Venkatrami Reddy, who resigned as Siddipet collector only yesterday and joined TRS.

KCR gave him MLC chance now.

The other candidates selected by KCR include Gutha Sukender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, T.Ravinder Rao and Padi Kaushik Reddy.

Of them, KCR already nominated Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under governor’s quota in August.

But governor Tamilisai Soundararajan refused to approve his nomination citing pending police cases against Kaushik Reddy.

With this, KCR has now nominated Kaushik Reddy as MLC under MLAs quota.

Since TRS has full majority in Legislative Assembly, all the six seats will be bagged by TRS unanimously.