Buzz: Trivikram finalizes the second heroine for Mahesh Babu?

Top director Trivikram’s films will have two leading ladies. The second heroine has less prominence and even the screen presence is limited. He is all set to work with Mahesh Babu and the film will commence shoot from January 2022. Pooja Hegde is picked up as the leading lady and this is the third time, Pooja Hegde will be working in a Trivikram’s film. As per the buzz, the second heroine for the film is locked.

Trivikram picked up Lavanya Tripathi for the role of the second heroine in the film. Lavanya has no great offers and she has given her formal nod recently. Thaman is the music director and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release. Mahesh Babu is busy with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the direction of Parasuram and the film releases during summer 2022.