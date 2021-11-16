Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ to go on floors soon

Telugu ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’. As the movie is mostly wrapped up, Pawan would be shooting for his forthcoming movies in the coming months.

His upcoming movie titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ marks Harish Shankar’s second-time collaboration with Pawan Kalyan after their blockbuster hit ‘Gabbar Singh’ (2012 Telugu remake of Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’).

While there are reports about the makers’ ambiguity related to ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’, other sources suggest that the movie is to get on the floors soon. “Being one of the most awaited combos, we are trying to bring in the best ones for ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'”, one of the sources said.

Now that there are reports on the movie’s upcoming shooting schedules, ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ will probably go on the floors soon. Pawan Kalyan is currently working on his movie ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ under Krish’s direction. As soon as he wraps up ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, Harish Shankar and the team would prep up for their venture.

The sources close to the makers revealed that the makers of ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ are eyeing Dussehra 2022 for the release.