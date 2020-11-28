KCR Govt files cases against Bandi Sanjay and Akbaruddin

The electioneering for the GHMC polls has reached a feverish pitch. The BJP and the MIM are locked in a serious political debate on the issue of MLA Akbaruddin comments on the PV and NTR Ghats in Hussain Sagar lake area. The debate slipped out of proportions with almost all political parties passing their comments in their own ways. Finally, it all boiled down to the rhetoric around religious feelings and inflammatory speeches.

Sandwiched between the BJP and the MIM, the ruling TRS found a safe passage out of this heated debate. The police in Hyderabad took suo motu notice of the BJP and the MIM comments a few days after they were made. The police now filed cases against BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay and also Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The cases were booked against these leaders for making such speeches to inflame religious and communal feelings among the voters. The cases were registered at the SR Nagar police station under Section 505. The police noted in the FIR that the speeches were in the nature of provoking communal clashes.

Bandi Sanjay said that Rohingya terrorists infiltrated in the Old City and a surgical strike would be launched on them. Akbaruddin said that the Government should remove PV and NTR Ghats if it really wanted to remove illegal structures from Hussain Sagar.

