KCR hails Telangana startups for making history in space sector

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday expressed happiness over successfully placing into the space orbit the two Nano satellites launched from Sriharikota by Telangana-based Dhruva Space Tech, a Hyderabad-based private start-up.

CM KCR said that the successful launch of two nano satellites – ‘Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2’ sent by the Hyderabad start-up company along with ISRO’s PSLV-C54 is a milestone in the history of the country’s enterprising startups.

The Chief Minister described that the launch of the satellites by the private sector as a great success.

He noted that with the success of the recently launched ‘Vikram-S’ satellite, Telangana start-up company and T-Hub member ‘Sky root’ created history by becoming the first private company in the country to launch a satellite.

The Chief Minister said that, with these experiments, Hyderabad start-up companies opened doors of new opportunities in the Indian space sector.

He stated that the success of the recent launch of “Vikram S” and Saturday’s launch of “Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2” gave a good start to the launch of private rockets aimed at increasing India’s share in the global space economy.

The Chief Minister said that these two successful satellite experiments brought laurels to Telangana worldwide.

He claimed that Hyderabad’s prominence as a start-up city has doubled through these satellite launches.

He called it just a beginning and exuded confidence that the T Hub, which has been started with an aim of bringing out the talent of enthusiasts and creating opportunities in the fields of science and technology and industry, will achieve many more milestones in the future.

CM KCR congratulated the representatives of ‘Skyroot’ and ‘Dhruva’ space start-ups who, with the encouragement of T-Hub, created satellites through their start-up companies and successfully launched them.

He called on the youth to work with the same spirit to spend their intellectual wealth for the country’s progress and work for India development.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the Telangana government will always stand by the young men and women who are showing their talent to the world and making their brilliant ideas a reality through their start ups.

He congratulated young leader and state IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and senior officers and staff of T-Hub for working hard to bring out the talents of the young men and women who are passionate about science and technology.

Telangana, which has already set an example for the country in many fields and is moving fast in the development, unveiled another landmark event, according to a note from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The state of Telangana, which has been bringing out the talent of new generations by promoting start-up companies and making sky the limit, created another record in the history of start-ups in the country and in the history of launching private satellites into space.

Under Chief Minister KCR’s vision and efforts of Rama Rao, the youth members in the T-Hub, set up by the Telangana government, are creating miracles in many fields with their talent.

The successful experiments of the satellites conducted earlier and on Saturday carried Telangana’s glory into space.

The start-up company Skyroot Aero Space Private Limited, created and successfully launched India as first private rocket a ‘Vikram-S’ earlier. It is a Hyderabad T Hub startup company developed with the encouragement of Telangana Government in collaboration with Telangana Hardware Incubator ‘T Works’.

While the whole country is discussing the success of the previous experiment, today another amazing experiment in space has taken place by another Telangana start-up company from Hyderabad.

Two more satellites sent by Dhruva Space Corporation from Sriharikota on Saturday were successful. With this, the whole country cheered once again.

The entire world is praising the success of the start-up companies with the support extended by the Telangana government, the note added.