KCR-Jagan flip-flop on water sharing. Naidu warned Jagan

Not very long ago in January 2020, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hugged each other, praised each other while trying to assuage the hurt inflicted by the bifurcation of the unified Telugu state into two. In the non-Corona days, KCR stretched his hand of camaraderie welcoming Jagan for a handshake. KCR and Jagan vowed to rewrite history, stressed the need for mutual cooperation in interlinking Godavari and Krishna waters for the larger interests of both the states. That was in January 2020. Cut to May 2020, a lot of water has gone under the bridge. The KCR-Jagan bonhomie has now been drowned in the water war. Water is not something that both the CMs are willing to risk as swimming against tide will drown their political fortunes in their respective states. Here’s the KCR and Jagan flip-flop on water sharing and how TDP president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu warned Jagan against entering into water sharing understanding with Telangana.

THEN

Thus Spake Jagan

“We have to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring States. KCR has shown magnanimity by coming up with the proposal to pump Godavari water to Srisailam in Krishna basin through Telangana – Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao over the river water sharing issue”

Thus Spake KCR

It is a phenomenal achievement of the joint efforts of myself and Jagan Mohan Reddy (AP Chief Minister) that had not been done for seven decades. Rayalaseema would be made into Rathanala Seema.

NOW

Thus Spake KCR

Srisailam project is an inter-State project. The said GO issued by the AP government is against the AP Reorganization Act. The AP government has taken a unilateral decision without consulting us. Water from these projects should be utilised by both the States. The AP government without even consulting the Telangana state has decided to lift water from Srisailam project and issued a GO in this regard. This is highly objectionable. If Krishna water is diverted by the AP government, then Rangareddy Nalgonda and Palamuru districts will face water crisis for both drinking and agriculture purposes. We will challenge this in Krishna River Water Management Board. As per the AP Reorganization Act, it is legally binding on both the governments to get an approval from the Apex Committee for taking up any project on inter-State rivers either in Telangana or AP.

Thus Spake Jagan

“People in Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam are suffering as they are deprived of drinking water. Therefore, this should be looked from humanitarian perspective,” he said. Further, he pointed out that 44,000 cusecs of water can be drawn if the water level at Srisailam has reached 888 feet. What is wrong in drawing water wat is due to Andhra Pradesh,” he questioned. While assuring that the AP government will not draw addtional water, Jagan said if the state government attempts to lift more water than what is due even the Krishna River Water Management Board will not approve.

Thus Spake Naidu

“Your age is almost equal to my (political) experience. This is a sensitive issue and hasty decisions are not good” – Chandrababu Naidu referring to Jagan

Thus Spake Jagan

You (Chandrababu Naidu) never maintained good relations with neighbouring states. I am maintaining healthy relations in the larger interests of the state