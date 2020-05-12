TDP slams efforts to shift CM Camp Office to Visakhapatnam from May 28

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has conveyed its profound grief and condolences to the families of deceased persons in the Visakhapatnam gas tragedy while, at the same time, demanding that the Andhra Pradesh Government make stringent efforts for getting all required compensation to the victims on a par with package that would be given in South Korea by LG Polymers company.

The TDP, at its first online general body meeting here, observed two minutes silence in memory of deceased persons. Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presided over the meeting, which was attended by politburo members, party incharges, people’s representatives and general body members.

The TDP accused Jagan Reddy Government of telling lies to the courts and shifting CM Camp Office to Visakhapatnam from May 28 in violation of court’s orders. Ruling party flag colours were being applied to government buildings and premises despite cancellation of two GOs.

The main Opposition party condemned what it described as a misinformation campaign by YSR Congress Party Government that previous TDP regime gave permissions to the polymers company. All proofs were available to show that YSRCP Government has given permissions for polystyrene and expandable polystyrene while recommending the same to the Central government. It challenged the ruling party leaders to prove their allegations over TDP giving pollution clearances to the company.

Asking CM Jaganmohan Reddy and MP Vijayasai Reddy to own responsibility, the TDP passed a resolution demanding that LG Polymers be closed down at its present location for developing a garden park to improve environment there in the future health interests of the local populations in surrounding villages. Gas tragedy was a human error as styrene storage tank temperature rose to 130 to 15 degrees as against the required 20 degrees. Pollution Control Board and Forensic Lab have blamed lack of proper supervision on temperature maintenance and self polymerisation in the tank. YSRCP MLA Dharmasri’s comment on many people wishing for deaths in their families to get Rs. 1 Cr compensation as per CM’s announcement was highly condemnable.

The Opposition party paid rich tributes to nurses on the occasion of World Nurses Day and lauded their sacrifices and risky efforts to save Coronavirus victims. Ruling party leaders acted as super spreaders of virus with common women blaming them for putting their health at risk with their irresponsible activities. The Government was not moved though TDP demanded Rs. 5,000 assistance to poor people who were suffering due to lack of work for 55 days in lockdown period.