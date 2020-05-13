Bandla Ganesh’s comments hurt Allu Arjun, Sai Tej Fans

Twitter fans celebrated the eighth anniversary of Pawan Kalyan’s all-time blockbuster film Gabbar Singh. The film’s director Harish Shankar spent ample time and personally thanked Pawan Kalyan’s fans on the occasion. Harish Shankar posted a Thanking Note through which he thanked the efforts of various technicians and actors. But he missed the name of producer Bandla Ganesh which made him furious. Bandla Ganesh who has no control over his words erupted and slammed Harish Shankar.

“I have nothing to say about this. He can only direct remakes and cannot score hits through straight films. I was the one who introduced Harish Shankar to Pawan Kalyan and offered Gabbar Singh. When he was depressed with Nallamalapu Bujji, I was the one who gave him an opportunity” said Bandla Ganesh. These comments did not go well with the fans of Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej. Movies like Mirapakay, Subramanyam for Sale, Duvvada Jagannadham ended up as money spinners and they happened to be straight Telugu films reminded Mega fans.

Harish Shankar is yet to respond to Bandla Ganesh’s words. He is working on a script for Pawan Kalyan and the film starts rolling next year. Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.