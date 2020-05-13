Pawan Kalyan in a Malayalam Remake?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan turned a signing spree and he wants to complete as many projects as he can before he turns busy with politics. He is shooting for Vakeel Saab, a remake of Bollywood film Pink. A couple of Telugu producers recently watched Malayalam blockbuster film Driving License and they are in the race to acquire the remake rights. It is heard that one of them is in plans to rope in Pawan Kalyan for the lead role.

Pawan Kalyan is already lined up with three confirmed projects and several others are under discussion. But the producer is keen to convince Pawan after he felt that the top actor could do justice for the role. A special screening will be arranged for Pawan and the actor will take the call on this. After Vakeel Saab, Pawan has lined up films with Krish and Harish Shankar.