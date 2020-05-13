Two deaths, 51 new cases in Telangana

Two more persons died of coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the state’s death toll to 32 while 51 new cases were reported.

Both the deaths were reported from Hyderabad. A 61-year-old male from the Moosa Bowli area had co-morbidities like hypertension. A 65-year-old old male from Jiyaguda was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

The Covid-19 cases continued to surge in the state as 51 people tested positive to take the state’s tally of cases to 1,326.

Greater Hyderabad remained the worst-affected accounting for the majority of the cases. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 37 people tested positive in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Fourteen migrants also tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said 12 of the migrants belonged to Yadadri district and two to Jagtiyal. All of them were found infected on their return from other states. With this, the number of migrants tested positive rose to 25.

As a large number of migrant population is entering the state from across the country, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the officials to ensure that the asymptomatic migrants arriving in Telangana through various points of entry are quarantined at home or in government quarantine facilities. The symptomatic migrants will be isolated for diagnostic test and for further course of action.

The Health Department has urged the general public to inform the local authorities in case they identify new persons or migrants who have newly arrived in the towns and villages. To screen the migrants entering into the state, 275 health teams have been deployed at 87 check posts in the border districts. About 1,000 health personnel are working in these teams.

Officials said 21 patients were discharged from hospital following their recovery. With this the number of people discharged rose to 822. The number of active cases now stands at 472.