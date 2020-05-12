Modi announces massive Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, Congress terms it nothing but headline-grabbing

A day after his video-conference with CMs of all states on tackling the Covid-19 menace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a massive financial stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore to make the country self-reliant while stating that Lockdown 4.0 regulations will be state-specific.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India will be way different from the earlier three phases of the lockdown. “Coronavirus going to be part of our lives for long time, but we can’t let our lives revolve around it only,” he said. “I am announcing a special economic package today which is going to play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10% of India’s GDP.” The Congress part was quick to react saying the announcement made by Modi was nothing but headline-grabbing.

Modi said to make India self-reliant mainly rests on the five pillars – “economy, infrastructure, technology driven system, vibrant demography and demand”.