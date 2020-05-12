‘T’ writes letter to Krishna River Water Board, seeks halting of AP’s move to lift water from Srisailam

Even as the Jagan government’s high-level ministerial consultations over the Srisailam water row is currently underway in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government on Tuesday has knocked the doors of the Krishna River Water Management Board.

Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Tuesday shot off a letter to the Krishna River Water Management Board complaining against the AP government’s move to construct a new irrigation project to lift 3 TMC of water from Srisailam project. In the letter, Rajat Kumar complained that the AP government took a “unilateral decision” in issuing the GO. Further, the Irrigation Principal Secretary pointed out that the GO was issued without the consulting the Telangana government. Seeking immediate intervention to halt the AP government’s move to lift water from Srisailam, Rajat Kumar pointed out that as per the AP Reorganization Act, it is legally binding on both the governments to get an approval from the Apex Committee for taking up any project on inter-State rivers either in Telangana or AP. In the letter to the KRMB, Rajat Kumar demanded the board to stop the construction immediately as the project has been taken up in violation of AP Reorganisation Act 2014. “The Andhra Pradesh government should withdraw its GO 203 as it would have serious consequences for the farmers of Telangana. It is not proper or within the jurisdiciton of AP alone to proceed with the construction of any new project without complying with the guidelines stipulated in the Reorganisation Act, Rajat Kumar wrote in his letter.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently holding a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar and top irrigation officials to discuss the water sharing dispute between the two Telugu speaking states arising out of the GO passed by the Andhra Pradesh government.

On late Monday evening, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao who held a high-level review meeting at his camp office at Pragathi Bhavan expressed his displeasure over the AP government “unilateral decision” in issuing the GO. He asked the legal department to mull the options before the Telangana government including moving the Supreme Court and file a complaint before the Krishna River Water Management Board.. “It is an inter-State project. The said GO issued by the AP government is against the AP Reorganization Act. We should challenge this in Krishna River Water Management Board and also look at legal options,” KCR told the officials.

On Tuesday, Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy slammed the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to draw water from Srisailam saying it was an immature and incorrect move especially when KCR was always in the forefront to maintain friendly relations with neighbors. “He always said we should not have a confrontational approach when dealing with neighbors and he stood by it in letter and spirit. However, this GO issued by Andhra Pradesh is not acceptable and the CM is very serious in taking legal recourse,” Jagadish Reddy said.