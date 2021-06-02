KCR, Jagan review digital survey of lands at a time!

In a strange coincidence, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held review meetings on Wednesday on undertaking digital survey of lands in respective states with an aim to resolve all land disputes and make Telugu States free from land disputes in future.

While Jagan held review meeting in the morning at his camp office in Tadepally, KCR held meeting at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Although Jagan launched digital survey of lands in December 2020, it did not make much progress due to Covid second wave.

In the meeting, Jagan has set a target of June 2023 for officials to complete digital survey of entire lands in AP by using most advanced technology.

KCR ordered digital survey of lands on a pilot basis from June 11 in 27 villages in Telangana.

Of this, three villages were selected from CM’s home constituency Gajwel. KCR asked officials to select remaining 24 villages from 24 districts.

After reviewing the outcome of digital survey in these 27 villages, it will be extended to entire Telangana.