E Single Chinnode from Paagal: Romantic and Melodious Number

Young actor Vishwak Sen is testing his luck with Paagal and the makers of the film released the first single ‘E Single Chinnode’ today. The song is a youthful and romantic number that sounds extremely melodious. Vishwak Sen is spotted in a joyful mood in this romantic single. Radhan composes a soulful number and the vocals are impressive. There are speculations that Paagal will head for a direct digital release soon and the talks are on. The post-production work of Paagal is currently going on.

Paagal is directed by debutant Naressh Kuppili and the film has Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary as the heroines. Radhan composed the music and Paagal is produced jointly by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Lucky Media. The direct digital release date of Paagal will be announced this month.