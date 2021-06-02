‘Sand war’ in YSRCP: Jaypee mining staff attacked!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has awarded entire sand mining contract in the state to Jaypee Group (Jayaprakash power ventures Ltd) for a period of two years in March this year.

Awarding a contract to a private company by removing AP government’s AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has triggered a controversy and invited severe criticisms from all quarters. Despite this, Jagan decided to go ahead with Jaypee Group.

However, his own YSRCP leaders defied Jagan’s decision. YSRCP local leaders attacked Jaypee staff who were doing sand mining in Guntur district on Wednesday.

They obstructed them from doing sand mining. With this, Jaypee employees lodged a complaint with the police. But the police did not respond.

YSRCP leaders are allegedly demanding money to allow sand mining in their respective districts. However, the Jaypee group refused to pay money to YSRCP leaders which angered them and resorted to attacks.