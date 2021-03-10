KCR lures govt employees with 29% salary hike ahead of MLC polls

As the crucial Graduate MLC polls for two seats on March 14 nears, TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is leaving no stone unturned to lure state government employees to win this election.

KCR has decided to give 29% fitment (hike on basic salary) as part of the implementation of the new PRC.

Similarly, he has decided to increase the retirement age by three years from the present 58 years to 61 years.

Though the ‘election code’ is in force, CM announced these decisions as ‘leaks’ from Pragathi Bhavan.

These ‘leaks’ conveyed a message to employees unions and employees that KCR will announce these decisions ‘officially’ in the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly set to begin on March 15.

Employees are angry at the TRS government for delaying new PRC by nearly three years.

The new PRC has recently recommended a meagre 7.5% fitment which further angered employees.

To pacify employees, KCR has decided to extend 29% fitment though PRC had recommended just 7.5%,

However, in 2015, KCR extended 43% fitment.

Will employees feel happy over KCR deciding to extend just 29% now, which is much lower than 43% fitment given in 2015, and vote for TRS in MLC polls remains to be seen.