KTR extends TRS support to fight against Vizag Steel privatisation

The ongoing agitations against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh got support from unusual quarters.

TRS working president, IT minister and Telangana CM KCR’s son KT Rama Rao extended his support as well as his party’s support for ongoing agitations against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

KTR even offered to visit Vizag and take part in anti-privatisation agitation directly.

He said his party leaders and activists will also take part in agitations in Vizag demanding the Centre to withdraw the proposal to privatise Vizag Steel.

KTR said the Telugu States should join hands and fight unitedly in case of any trouble to any state.

KTR lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for privatising Vizag Steel Palnt.

KTR said if Telangana keeps silent on this issue thinking that AP will lose and Telangana has nothing to lose, tomorrow Modi will eye public sector companies like BDL, BHEL etc in Hyderabad and try to privatise them.

KTR said it’s the responsibility of Telugu States to fight jointly against the Centre if it harms the interests of Telugu States.