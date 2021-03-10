Municipal polls: Good number of voters turned up

This municipal elections reminded people general elections because of the intense campaigning by political leaders and exchange of words. Today is the election day and it is seen that good number of voters turned up for election throughout the state of Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, except for some minor incidents , election is peaceful throughout the state . Details as below.

In the morning turn up of voters was less until 10 AM but after that it picked up. Many celebrities and political leaders also cast their vote in their respective divisions. Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Smt. Suprava Harichandan cast their votes in Municipal corporation elections at Vijayawada for the first time. Pawan Kalyan used his voting right at Patamata in Vijayawada. Vijayasai Reddy cast his vote at Vizag. Most of the ministers and MLAs of the state were also seen waiting in the queue lines and casting their votes.

By 3 pm , 53.57 per cent polling was recorded, officials said. Officials revealed data about poll percentages at district level as: Srikakulam district 59.93%, Vijayanagaram 56.63%, Visakhapatnam 47.86%, East Godavari 66.21%, West Godavari 53.68%, Krishna 52.87%, Guntur 54.42%, Prakasam 64.31%, Nellore 61.03%, Anantapur 56.90%, Kurnool 48.87%, Kadapa 56.63%, Chittoor. 54.12%.

Results of this election will be out on 14 th March.