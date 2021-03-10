Chiranjeevi to act in Hindi film?

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting Acharya and has many movies lined up already like Lucifer remake, Vedalam remake, movies in the direction of Bobby etc. As per grapevine, Megastar Chiranjeevi has given green signal to another movie and will be soon acting in that Hindi movie. Details as below.

It is known news that Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachman played a key role in Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Saira Narasimhareddy’. Chiranjeevi and Amithab share a very good rapport, as everyone knows. Reportedly, Big B Amithab recently asked Chiranjeevi to act in a Bollywood movie in which he is acting. As per the same reports, Chiranjeevi immediately accepted his request and so will be acting son in that Hindi movie. However, it is not clear whether this is going to be a full-length role or a guest role.

Chiranjeevi has acted in some Hindi films like Pratibandh, The Gentlemen, Aaj Ka Gunda Raj in 90s. But he is not seen in any Hindi movie in recent years. We need to wait and see how true are these rumours.