Minor Injuries to Nikhil on Sets!

Nikhil Siddharth recently announced Karthikeya 2, the sequel of the thriller film Karthikeya and made his fans excited. Also, he started shooting for the movie some time back. But, an unfortunate incident has taken place today.

While shooting for the main action scene, a small accident had happened and Nikhil was left with minor injuries. So, the actor has stopped participating in action scenes now. It seems he will shoot for other scenes and resume shooting for action sequences once he is fine.

Speaking about Karthikeya 2, the film is being directed by Chandoo Mondeti who earlier helmed the original film Karthikeya. Anupama Parameswaran and Swathi Reddy are playing the female leads. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Aggarwal, Karthikeya 2 will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.