KCR master stroke to BJP Hindutva agenda

Since the GHMC elections, it became clear that the ruling TRS is going to face a tough competition from the BJP. The upper caste Hindu votes in Telangana are indeed a matter of great concern. The Velamas, Reddys, Kammas, Brahmins, Vysyas, etc were largely divided among the TRS, Congress, BJP and to a minor extent TDP.

No doubt, if the BJP is allowed to take forward its Hindutva agenda at the current pace, KCR would have to face a difficult time ahead. The rise of the BJP has led to a triangular fight between the TRS, Congress and BJP in most segments. As a result, small swings in votes would also make or mar the winning chances. The aggressive politics being pursued by BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay has posed another challenge.

In the midst of severe competition, KCR has come out with his surprise strategy which has potential to tide over the Hindutva threat to the TRS. The TRS boss has announced 10 percent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates among upper castes in education and jobs as well.

Analysts say that it is going to be a timely calculated move that will help the TRS retain its firm hold on the voter mood. Moreover, some sections of the BCs are expected to come under the BJP influence. KCR has no option but to polarise and get a bigger share of the upper caste vote bank for his party to continue its supremacy in the State.