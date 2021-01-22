Is there democracy or emergency in Andhra Pradesh, asks BJP

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju on Thursday lambasted the state government and asked if there is democracy or emergency in the state.

“I am asking Jagan Mohan Reddy whether there is democracy or emergency in your government? If you have the right to impose emergency, you can impose it. But we are observing several incidents. When we called for ‘Chalo Antarvedi’, you arrested our leaders all over the state,” said Veerraju.

He alleged that the government is filing several police cases on the basis of social media posts, including allegedly arresting people just for sharing information.

Veerraju claimed that thousands of people are being arrested and BJP leaders are not being allowed to visit Ramateertham, where an idol of Lord Ram was desecrated and decapitated by unknown miscreants.

“The government has to issue a statement as to why these things are happening. The DGP has claimed that BJP’s role is there in temple attacks. First he said there was no role of political parties,” he said.

The BJP President said his party leaders had tried to discuss these baseless allegations with the government.

He also asked if posting on social media about fallen temples is equal to demolishing them. Veerraju said it is a shameful act of the government to arrest senior BJP leaders who wanted to discuss these allegations.

“As there is an undemocratic rule in the state and attacks are happening on Hindu temples, the BJP will not keep quiet. It is a cowardly act to block the BJP in this manner,” he said.

According to Veerraju, no BJP activist is scared of these activities by the government and the party is poised to take out ‘rathyatras’ soon.

He also claimed that an attack on BJP is an attack on Hindus.

Veerraju said a report has been submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh.

Incidentally, senior leaders such as C.M. Ramesh were arrested by the police on Thursday.