KCR moves resolution for Bharata Ratna to PV

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday moved a resolution demanding the Union government to confer Bharata Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the Assembly.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the reforms introduced by former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao with regard to land rights, education and economic policies have shaped the country’s future.

KCR said that Narasimha Rao changed the country’s destiny for the better and deserves the highest civilian award.

The Chief Minister also demanded that the Modi government install the statue of PV Narasimha Rao in Parliament and demanded that the union government name Hyderabad Central University after PV Narasimha Rao.

KCR recalled the services rendered to the nation in different capacities including as CM to the United Andhra Pradesh, union minister. PV was instrumental in bringing economic reforms which helped India to move on growth part on a fast pace. The creation of new employment opportunities and increased Foreign direct investments was the result of PV’s economic initiatives. He promoted India as global destination for investments.

The CM said that the fruits of the economic reforms introduced by Narasimha Rao are now being enjoyed by by the current generation.

KCR also said that Narasimha Rao has brought into force land reforms in Telangana . The former PM himself donated 800 acres to the poor in his native village.

The demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on PM comes a few days after the Telangana government unveiled plans to organise year-long centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale.