Allu Arjun suggests Nara Rohit for Pushpa

Young actor Nara Rohit who did impressive films during the early days of his career lost track. He went out of shape after which he decided to make his comeback in a fit look. He is all set to make his comeback very soon and his next film is aimed to roll from October. The latest news we hear is that Nara Rohit has been approached for a crucial role in Allu Arjun’s next film titled Pushpa which will be directed by Sukumar. Pushpa has a crucial role and the makers are in the hunt for a young actor to play the role.

It was Allu Arjun who proposed Nara Rohit’s name after which the makers approached Nara Rohit for the same. The actor is left puzzled if it is a wise move to take up Pushpa as Rohit is keen to make his comeback as a lead actor soon. If he signs Pushpa, the actor may be approached for such roles in the future feels Rohit. The young actor who has plans to commence the shoot of his next film in October was approached by the makers of Pushpa to allocate dates in October.

As of now, the talks are on and Nara Rohit is yet to take the final call. The shoot of Pushpa starts in October and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa.