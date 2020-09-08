Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau officials

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been facing allegations in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress is grilled by the Mumbai cops and investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The actress was summoned for the third time and she attended before the NCB officials for investigation. The officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea today under various sections of NDPS. The preliminary investigation made it clear about Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are involved in drugs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials felt that Rhea should be taken into custody to dig out more facts in this case. The officials clarified that there is enough evidence against Rhea. Couple of days ago, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and her manager Samuel Miranda are taken into custody. Rhea Chakraborty’s family has been facing the heat after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED officials are investigating about the diversion of funds while CBI is investigating about Rhea’s involvement in Sushant’s death.