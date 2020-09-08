Antarvedi incident attack on Hindu religion: Naidu

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the growing attacks on idols of Hindu temples across the state ever since the YSRCP rode to power.

The TDP president demanded a judicial probe into the burning of Antarvedi temple chariot in East Godavari. He said there was a larger conspiracy to defame Hindu religion and the chariot fire mishap was not a mere accident. He suspected the hand of anti-social elements and sought a thorough judicial inquiry into the incident.

Naidu said the fire mishap at the Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple is not an isolated case. Similar incidents occurred at various temples in the state, including Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple. He said several idols were destroyed in temples across the state in the more than one year rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu said this is a clear case of an attack on Hindu religion.