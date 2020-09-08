Roja rides bike ambulances, draws criticism

Nagari MLA RK Roja created a sensation by riding a bike ambulance on the occasion of launch of two such vehicles in her assembly constituency. These bikes were donated by the Hero Motors company located at Sri City SEZ in Chittoor district. As the YSRCP cadres were making Roja photos riding a bike ambulance viral on social media, the rival TDP leaders issued a strong counter.

The Opposition party leaders claimed that years ago, the TDP introduced bike ambulances in considerable numbers in tribal areas. Chandrababu Naidu took special interest in reaching medical care to remote corners in agency areas. The bike ambulances were made good use of for that in the TDP regime but now they were not to be seen much in those places. Lack of commitment on the part of the ruling party was causing disruptions.

Meanwhile, TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani’s husband Srinivas gave a strong counter to Roja saying that the bike ambulances were used a long time back by Bhavani Charitable Trust. This was nothing new. Roja should stop making a big show now as if these bike ambulances were a latest innovation under their party regime.

It has become a routine for the YSRCP to highlight old programmes as achievements of their own while the TDP immediately condemned the same by claiming real credit for their previous regime. Like in the case of Ease of Doing Business, bike ambulances, etc.