Matinee Entertainment announces their Next

Matinee Entertainment produced some critically acclaimed movies like Gaganam, Ghazi and Kshanam in the past. They are producing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project Acharya in the direction of Koratala Siva. The production house announced their eighth production and it will be directed by Swaroop RSJ who directed Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The project is said to be a crime comedy and is based on Bounty Hunting set in a village near Tirupati. The announcement poster of the project is out.

The details about the lead actors and technicians will be announced soon. Matinee Entertainment is also producing Nagarjuna’s upcoming action thriller Wild Dog which is in the final stages of shoot.