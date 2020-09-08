Netflix signs Love Stories with Tollywood directors

Top digital platform Netflix produced Lust Stories in Hindi which was a smashing hit. Lust Stories is made in Telugu and it will stream very soon. Netflix has been holding talks with various Tollywood directors for various projects and we have come to know that the top digital platform is in plans to produce a set of love stories with talented directors. Titled ‘Love Stories’, the four-episode web series will start rolling soon. Four young directors of Telugu cinema will direct this project.

Shiva Nirvana, Ajay Bhupathi are finalized already for the first two episodes. A decent budget is allocated for the project and the directors are offered handsome remuneration. The other two directors of Love Stories will be finalized soon and the project will release on Netflix next year. Netflix is also holding talks with various Telugu directors for several projects. The digital giant is also acquiring the streaming rights of Telugu films.