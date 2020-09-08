Drugs case: CCB raids on Bujjigadu heroine

The cryptic murder of Bollywood actor Sushant took several twists and turns and finally landed in the arena of drugs. Quite surprisingly, these links pointed to Sandalwood. Now CCB raided the house of Sanjana, who is known to the Telugu audience as the heroine of Prabhas and Puri’s Bujjigadu movie,

It is known news that, earlier Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in drugs case and was produced in court. Police told media that, they have arrested Ragini to investigate her alleged involvement in the use of banned drugs and her links with drug peddlers. The CCB also arrested Rahul Shetty, a real estate agent in the city, for allegedly peddling drugs to Kannada film actors. While investigating further, CCB sleuths found that this Shetty is a very good friend of heroine Sanjana. So CCB obtained a warrant from a court, to search at actor Sanjana Galrani’s house in Bengaluru and conducted the raids.

However, Sanjana is claiming she is innocent and somebody is dragging her into this with mal intentions. We need to wait and see what will finally happen to the drugs case of sandalwood.