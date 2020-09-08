Pic Talk: Sunny Leone stuns in a Black Bikini

Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone has been spending some relaxed time in her Californai residence ever since the coronavirus outbreak. The actress is keeping herself fit and is swimming on regular basis. Sunny Leone stunned in a black bikini after a swimming session and she looked ultra hot and gorgeous in the click. Sunny Leone has a perfect bikini body and she loves to present herself in the outfit during her holidays. Sunny Leone is busy with several projects and will return back to work and India soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.