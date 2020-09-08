Veteran actor Jaya Prakash Reddy is no more

Veteran actor and comedian Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning at 7 AM. He was residing in Guntur right after the coronavirus lockdown was announced. He acted in over 500 films in his career and is known for his Rayalaseema accent. Jaya Prakash Reddy shot fame with Samarasimha Reddy. Though he was introduced as a villain, he later shifted to comic roles and impressed the Tollywood audience big time. Tollywood is left in shock with the sudden demise of this talented actor. Rest in peace Jaya Prakash Reddy.

