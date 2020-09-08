Amaravati unfit for even Legislature Capital, Kodali tells Jagan

Everybody knows how unhappy and frustrated Minister Kodali Nani is these days. He has been making all sorts of criticism against Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders. Now, the angry Minister increased the dose and began his attack on Amaravati itself. He has virtually declared a war against Amaravati farmers’ agitation. In his latest provocative statement, Kodali Nani has said that he has personally met and pleaded with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to cancel the Legislature Capital in Amaravati as well.

Kodali has apparently come out with this brilliant idea in order to hurt the ego and sentiments of Amaravati agitators who have been holding protests for over 270 days. As the agitation is intensifying each day, it has posed severe embarrassment to Minister Kodali. He belongs to Krishna district which is a richly beneficiary district with Amaravati located closer to Vijayawada.

But analysts say that Minister Kodali is not only angry but also innocent in a certain way. The Minister obviously missed the logic that Amaravati Legislature Capital would be existing only in paper. CM Jagan has already indicated that a major part of legislature would function from Visakhapatnam itself. It goes without saying that once the Secretariat and CMO are shifted to Vizag, even the Legislature Capital status for Amaravati would die a natural death.

Kodali Nani says now that Amaravati is unfit for any sort of Capital because its agitators were opposing house sites to 50,000 poor people there. The Minister says that the CM has promised him to consider his plea and that a decision would be taken after consulting all sections.