Bigg boss Day1: Break the ice and Close windows

Bigg boss season 4 was grandly launched on 6th September and the fans of the show were eagerly waiting for the first episode. As it is day-1, Bigg boss show started with some ice-breaking games. Also, there is a nomination process too, today.

Many crying babies in the house:

It seems, as each season passes, contestants are coming prepared and doing more drama right from the first day. On the day-1 itself many audiences

As part of the ice-breaking game, Monal was asked to talk about her memories with her village but she recalled her family members and shed tears. Later also Jordar Sujatha was also seen crying after someone passed a small negative comment. During the nomination process, again Karate Kalyani and Jordar Sujatha were seen shedding tears. Of course, by seeing all these people crying, Gangavva also shed tears but that didn’t seem odd.But one contestant who looked very odd with too much of crying in this episode is Karate Kalyani.

Nomination process:

This time, Bigg boss arranged a different scheme for the nomination process. While sending the participants into the house on the day of the launch, Bigg boss made some connections among the participants i.e. each participant is connected to one other. But the twist is, housemates have to nominate one out of each pair of connected participants. In each round, one pair of contestants will stand in front of housemates. Housemates either by majority or unanimously nominate one out of those two and then symbolically the window of the nominated person will be closed by housemates.

Nominated contestants:

Abijeeth vs Harika: Abijeeth was nominated by majority

Surya Kiran vs TV9 Devi: Surya Kiran was nominated by housemates

Divi vs Amma Rajasekhar: Divi was nominated almost unanimously by housemates

Mehaboob vs Lasya: Mehaboob was nominated by the majority of housemates

Akhil vs Karate Kalyani: Akhil Sarthak was nominated and Kalyani was saved

Jordar Sujatha vs Monal: While nominating one of these Karate Kalyani picked up an argument with Sujatha and that prolonged like a TV serial.

Gangavva vs Noel: Surprisingly, Gangavva was nominated by housemates (majority)

It seems Bigg boss wanted to save both Sohail and Ariana Glory and as they were kept in a secret room and excluded from nomination process.

Overall, it was an engaging episode.