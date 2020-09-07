AP Coronavirus cases cross 5 lakh mark

The Coronavirus epidemic is continuing its rampage in Andhra Pradesh. The overall virus positive cases reported till today crossed the 5 lakh mark. In past 24 hours, over 8,368 new cases were reported. This has taken the overall infections in the State to 5.06 lakh.

The Government’s health bulletin says that 58,187 fresh virus tests were conducted on the suspected people in the state in the past 24 hours. In the recent few weeks, the daily cases were crossing 10,000. But on Sunday, lesser number of tests were held which eventually led to just 8,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The deaths reported on Monday came to about 70. Till today, the overall death toll in Coronavirus pandemic in AP totalled 4,485. Nearly 10,000 patients were successfully cured and discharged from the Covid hospitals in the past 24 hours. Of the total 5.06 lakh reported virus infections so far in Andhra Pradesh, about 4.04 lakh patients were fully recovered from the disease. About 97,000 patients were still taking treatment at different hospitals.

Already, AP overtook Tamil Nadu and came to the second worst hit position among States in the country. Maharastra is still leading with far greater number of infections and also high daily rate.