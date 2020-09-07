Satyadev’s next is Thimmarusu

Young actor Satyadev received critical acclaim for his recent performances. Though most of them could not end up as money-spinners, Satyadev has done a decent set of films. His next project Thimmarusu is announced today. Sharan Koppisetty will direct this film and the concept poster of the film got announced today. Mahesh S Koneru in association with Srujan Yarabolu will produce Thimmarusu on East Coast Productions and S Originals banners. The shoot of the film begins very soon. Assignment Vaali is the tagline of the project. More details about the project will be announced officially very soon.

