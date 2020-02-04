KCR rejects TSRTC’s ‘brand ambassador’ offer!

The TSRTC’s plans to utilize the services of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as ‘brand ambassador’ to promote RTC bus services in Telangana were shattered after KCR outrightly rejected such a proposal.

Officials even decided to paint KCR’s pictures on RTC buses.

This news was prominently highlighted in the media.

Later, the CMO issued a release stating that, “There are reports circulated in a section of media that the TSRTC is planning to display photographs of Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao on the TSRTC Cargo Buses. However, the CM took an objection to these attempts. He said that his aim was to see that the TSRTC makes profits by transporting cargo through its buses and he has no intention of getting any publicity by it. This proposal is not at all agreeable by him, the CM said. The CM made it clear to the officials concerned that through the implementation of several programmes and schemes, services should be rendered to the people and his intention was not to get any cheap publicity. The CM’s Special Secretary Sri P Rajsekhar Reddy had sent a note to the TSRTC MD underlining the CM’s opinion and instructed clearly that the CM’s Photograph should not be displayed on the TSRTC Cargo Buses at all costs.”