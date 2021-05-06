KCR returns to Pragathi Bhavan, discusses on ‘weekend lockdown’!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao returned to Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday (today) after a gap of more than two weeks.

KCR tested positive for Corona on April 19 with mild symptoms. Doctors advised him home isolation. With this, KCR isolated himself at his farm house on city outskirts.

KCR recovered completely from Corona on May 4 after rapid antigen test and RT-PCR test conducted on him gave negative result.

Following this, KCR returned from his farm house to Pragathi Bhavan today.

Soon after his return, KCR convened a high-level meeting to review on corona situation in state.

The High Court on Wednesday directed state government to take a decision on imposing weekend lockdown by May 8.

KCR also discussed with officials on this issue and a decision on imposing weekend lockdown in Telangana is expected anytime.