Etala to be disqualified from Assembly!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao seems to be in no mood to spare former minister Etala Rajender.

KCR took over Etala’s health portfolio and later he dismissed him from the cabinet. All this happened within hours last week.

Speculations are rife in TRS circles that KCR is now planning to disqualify Etala from Legislative Assembly.

As per plan, the TRS will file a complaint with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to disqualify Etala for resorting to ‘anti party activities’.

Since Speaker anyway belongs to TRS and most loyal to KCR, he cannot say no to this complaint and disqualify him.

With this, Etala will lose even MLA post. This will result in bypoll for Huzurabad Assembly constituency within six months.