Naidu more dangerous than Corona: Minister

The ruling YCP Ministers are losing patience with each passing day in the face of non-stop attacks by Chandrababu Naidu on their Covid failures. They were especially disturbed at Naidu’s repeated statements that CM Jagan was not doing anything when the most contagious N-44-K mutant was spreading fast and killing people in the State. Minister Perni Nani has come out with his most bitter attack now, saying that Naidu was more dangerous than even the dreaded Corona.

The Minister expressed surprise how Chandrababu could make such unbelievable remarks when CM Jagan Reddy was working day and night to save the lives of the people. It was a B.1.617 variant which was spreading in AP but not the N-440K as alleged by Mr. Naidu.

In the process, Minister Nani also defended his Government on the issue of ordering far fewer vaccine doses when compared with the other States. Naidu was making false statements and creating a scare among the people. Didn’t Chandrababu Naidu know who was controlling the vaccine supply as of now? Naidu would boast of many years of experience but he would not care about the safety of the people.

While the TDP was demanding AP should buy and give vaccine to all people, the Minister said their Government was ready to give vaccine to all if the Centre would provide enough of it.