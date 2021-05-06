Seerat Kapoor wants to explore roles across genres

Actress Seerat Kapoor has been seen in several Telugu films and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller “Maarich”. She would love exploring roles across genres — especially the period film, romance, action and the sports drama.

“As an actor I would like to explore characters that are varied. In terms of genres at this juncture, a period film sounds very interesting, as I would have the opportunity to travel through a different space and time,” Seerat said.

The actress, who is the grand-daughter of renowned acting guru Roshan Taneja, added: “I also see myself in love stories, an action thriller and lately a sports drama. The more layered the writing, the more engaging the script.”

Seerat has made a mark in Telugu cinema with her roles in films such as “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, “Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma” and, more recently, “Krishna And His Leela”.