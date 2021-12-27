KCR to give ‘power shock’ from April !

Power consumers of all categories in Telangana will have to bear the brunt of increased power charges from April 2022.

The TS Discoms have submitted revised tariff proposals to TS Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) on Monday (today). They sought an increase in power tariff by 50 paise per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 1 per unit for all other categories of consumers.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao approved tariff hike proposals following which the TS Discoms have submitted to TSERC for final approval.

The power tariff hike will impose an additional burden of Rs 6,831 crore on consumers. TS Discoms have filed ARRs with a revenue deficit of Rs 10,928 crore.

While TS Discoms incur expenditure of Rs 42,126 crore to supply power to consumers, they are getting only Rs 42,126 crore in return towards power bills. They sought an increase in power charges to bridget this revenue gap.

The TS Discoms are already in deep financial losses as there is no revision of power charges for the last six years.

Last time, the power charges in Telangana were revised in April 2015. KCR later postponed power tariff hikes due to consecutive elections from GHMC elections in January 2016 to until Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in November 2021.