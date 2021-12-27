Nani Is Telugu Aamir Khan: R Narayana Murthy

Natural Star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy had a superb first weekend at the box office. It is one of the rare instances in recent times a film is getting commercial success as well as critical acclaim. R Narayana Murthy attended the film’s success meet as a Special Guest and heaped praise on the team. He called Nani the Aamir Khan of Tollywood.

“Nani is Telugu Aamir Khan. He is a mind-blowing perfectionist, a wonderful actor. His personality looks small but the impact is superb. When he is fighting at the Kaali Maa, I could not stop slapping. He is an action hero there and is an emotional hero in the climax. Salute to his performance,” R Narayana Murthy said.

“I was stunned by his getup as Shyam Singha Roy. I came to know he designed the getup himself. I am proud of his acting. I felt like he is another NTR, another Shivaji Ganeshan, and another ANR. Shyam Singha Roy came as a big relief for the industry,” he added.

With Shyam Singha Roy, Dil Raju completed a hattrick success as a distributor in Nizam. “These hits have come at a time when the industry is struggling. These successes give us a lot of energy. Nani was very disappointed with the OTT releases, Please don’t misunderstand him,” Dil Raju said.

Sai Pallavi who rocked the show as Rosy thanked everyone taking each other’s names is all smiles. “It gives me immense satisfaction when I see the audience is enjoying every scene in the film,” the actress said.

Nani is a relieved man with the movie’s success. “I am being flooded with non-stop messages for the last three days. People are not talking about it in a line or two. They are writing essays. That speaks volumes about the film’s success. The audience proved that they would encourage good films always. I will try my level best to give such good films,” the Natural star said. He also mentioned and appreciated everyone’s effort in the movie taking their names.