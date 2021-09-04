KCR urges Amit Shah to raise Telangana’s IPS cadre strength

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and urged him to clear the plans to raise the state’s IPS cadre strength to 195.

The Chief Minister, who called on Shah at the latter’s residence here, is on a five-day visit to the national capital.

In its request to the Central government, Telangana has sought to increase senior duty posts from 76 to 105. The earlier IPS cadre review for Telangana was done by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2016 when a total of 76 senior duty posts and resultant 139 total authorised posts were approved for the state.

While this translates into a 40 per cent increase in cadre strength as opposed to the 5 per cent increase that is usually allowed, the state government is pitching for the increased numbers in view of the reorganisation of its districts, from 10 previously to 33 now.

This also means that the state now has 20 police districts and 9 police commissionerates against 9 police districts and 2 police commissionerates that existed previously.

“The allocation will help the posting of IPS officers as commissioners/superintendents of police/zonal DIGs/multi-zonal IGPs in various territorial units. At present, these territorial units have no sanctioned cadre posts,” KCR said in his representation submitted to the Prime Minister as well as the Home Minister.

During the course of the meeting that lasted around 45 minutes, the Chief Minister also briefed the Home Minister on the state’s requirements in the Naxal-affected areas of Telangana.